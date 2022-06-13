Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.20.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

NYSE:NUE opened at $120.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.94. Nucor has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nucor will post 29.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.15%.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $478,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

