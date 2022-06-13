Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NUW stock opened at $14.17 on Monday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $17.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 63.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at about $369,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

