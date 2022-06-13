Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Down 68.9% in May

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 68.9% from the May 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NUW traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.90. 40,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,868. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

