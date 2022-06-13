Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NCA opened at $9.01 on Monday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.46.

Get Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 182.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 53,659 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 551,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 13,313 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 56.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 31,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 61,726 shares during the last quarter. 21.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.