Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Shares Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 2.10% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000.

Get Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NUBD stock opened at $22.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.