Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE NMT opened at $11.74 on Monday. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 470.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

