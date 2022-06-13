Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:JLS opened at $17.28 on Monday. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $21.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JLS. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 17.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 8.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

