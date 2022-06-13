Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

NUV opened at $8.93 on Monday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,386,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,447,000 after purchasing an additional 450,637 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,172,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $48,111,000 after purchasing an additional 117,967 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 175.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 175,525 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 111,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

