Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:NNY)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

NYSE:NNY opened at $8.62 on Monday. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

