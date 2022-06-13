Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund alerts:

Shares of JRI stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the first quarter worth $157,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at $295,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 46.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 45.8% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 29,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.