Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock opened at $9.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $434,000. 17.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

