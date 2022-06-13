Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,990. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIM. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 30.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 38.7% in the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

