Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,990. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $11.20.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%.
About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
