Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NXP)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $13.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,428.0% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

