Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:BXMX)

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.236 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BXMX stock opened at $13.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $15.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 10.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,000.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

