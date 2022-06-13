Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:NBB)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $18.09 on Monday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
