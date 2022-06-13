NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 195.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,729 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,180 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.1% of Allstate Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Allstate Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $55,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 954,380 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $280,692,000 after buying an additional 25,380 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA traded down $11.52 on Monday, reaching $158.22. The stock had a trading volume of 529,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,632,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.84 and a 200 day moving average of $240.74. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.97.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,560 shares of company stock worth $36,674,489. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

