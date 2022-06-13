Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) versus Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Financial Analysis

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Rating) and Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Truist Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Truist Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Ridge Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Truist Financial 1 8 3 0 2.17

Truist Financial has a consensus price target of $62.46, indicating a potential upside of 35.93%. Given Truist Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Truist Financial is more favorable than Oak Ridge Financial Services.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Ridge Financial Services $27.47 million 1.84 $7.76 million $2.76 6.76 Truist Financial $23.06 billion 2.65 $6.44 billion $4.48 10.26

Truist Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Ridge Financial Services. Oak Ridge Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Truist Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Oak Ridge Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Truist Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Oak Ridge Financial Services pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Truist Financial pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Truist Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Truist Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Oak Ridge Financial Services has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truist Financial has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Ridge Financial Services 27.09% N/A N/A Truist Financial 27.89% 12.70% 1.45%

Summary

Truist Financial beats Oak Ridge Financial Services on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services (Get Rating)

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services. The company also provides health savings accounts, identity theft protection, wealth management, cash management, and remote deposit capture services; and auto, home, small business, renters, life, boat and watercraft, classic car, motorcycle, flood, pet, and umbrella insurance products. It operates through a network of branches in Oak Ridge, Greensboro, and Summerfield, North Carolina. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Oak Ridge, North Carolina.

About Truist Financial (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides funding; asset management; automobile lending; bankcard lending; consumer finance; home equity and mortgage lending; insurance, such as property and casualty, life, health, employee benefits, workers compensation and professional liability, surety coverage, title, and other insurance products; investment brokerage; mobile/online banking; and payment, lease financing, small business lending, and wealth management/private banking services. In addition, it offers association, capital market, institutional trust, insurance premium and commercial finance, international banking, leasing, merchant, commercial deposit and treasury, government finance, commercial middle market lending, small business and student lending, floor plan and commercial mortgage lending, mortgage warehouse lending, private equity investment, real estate lending, and supply chain financing services. Further, the company provides corporate and investment banking, retail and wholesale brokerage, securities underwriting, and investment advisory services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through 2,517 banking offices. The company was formerly known as BB&T Corporation and changed its name to Truist Financial Corporation in December 2019. Truist Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

