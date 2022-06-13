Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Raised to $55.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OLLI. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $53.66 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $95.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.53.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth $66,000.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

