Omni (OMNI) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.50 Million

Omni (OMNI) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. In the last seven days, Omni has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Omni has a market cap of $1.50 million and $1,531.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $2.66 or 0.00011357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,351 coins and its circulating supply is 563,035 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars.

