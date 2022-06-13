Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
ONTX stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.81.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 66,130 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 34,450 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.
