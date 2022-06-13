Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

ONTX stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.81.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,889.38% and a negative return on equity of 36.41%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 66,130 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 34,450 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

