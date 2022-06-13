Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Director Craig A. Collard Buys 1,663 Shares

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) Director Craig A. Collard purchased 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,124.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,527.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

OPNT stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,101. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $37.71. The stock has a market cap of $55.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.26.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.68). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPNT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,009,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,314,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 290.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 37,362 shares during the period. 27.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

