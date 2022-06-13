Oppenheimer Increases Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Price Target to $11.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer to $11.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ALDX opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.60, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $208.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17.

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,105,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after buying an additional 739,206 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,400,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after buying an additional 244,939 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,254.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 1,288,353 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 371.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 756,593 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.