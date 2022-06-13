Oppenheimer Trims Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Target Price to $22.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BASE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of BASE opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.84 million and a P/E ratio of -5.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.58. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $52.26.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 48.65% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Rim Capital Associates II L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the fourth quarter valued at $85,017,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Couchbase by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,069,000 after buying an additional 1,304,895 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Couchbase by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,689,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,496,000 after buying an additional 109,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Couchbase by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,494,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after buying an additional 302,069 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Couchbase by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,390,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,221,000 after buying an additional 355,145 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

