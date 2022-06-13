Oracle Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the enterprise software provider on Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%.

Oracle has raised its dividend by an average of 19.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Oracle has a payout ratio of 24.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Oracle to earn $4.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE:ORCL traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.05. 15,128,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,488,102. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.75. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.35.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Oracle by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Oracle by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 40,364 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.