Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.09-1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.67-11.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.22 billion.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.05. 13,811,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,499,421. Oracle has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $170.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.38. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.35.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,259,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $186,915,000 after purchasing an additional 258,075 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 10.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,818,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $150,423,000 after acquiring an additional 177,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 26.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,752,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $145,008,000 after acquiring an additional 366,636 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.