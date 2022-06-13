Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Short Interest Update

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 67.5% from the May 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
OTCMKTS:OLCLY traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.86 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average of $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Oriental Land has a 52-week low of $25.79 and a 52-week high of $40.85.
