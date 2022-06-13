Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Short Interest Update

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 67.5% from the May 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:OLCLY traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.86 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average of $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Oriental Land has a 52-week low of $25.79 and a 52-week high of $40.85.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

