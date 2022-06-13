Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, an increase of 195.4% from the May 15th total of 13,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Oxbridge Re in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Oxbridge Re in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 17.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OXBR traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,038. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.74. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 83.77%. The company had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

