PAC Protocol (PAC) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One PAC Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded down 45.3% against the dollar. PAC Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.40 million and approximately $68,658.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010256 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000273 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000489 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000166 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,712,300,482 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

