Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 71.6% from the May 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 88.0 days.

Shares of PRXXF remained flat at $$18.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. Paradox Interactive AB has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.19.

Separately, DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes games and brands for PC, mobile, and console platforms primarily in North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's game portfolio comprises various franchises and brands, including Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities: Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders, Victoria, and the World of Darkness.

