Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the May 15th total of 136,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Paramount Gold Nevada stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.51. 198,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,549. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PZG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 73.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 874.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 325,626 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

