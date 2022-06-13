Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) Trading 1% Higher

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) traded up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.03. 55,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 507,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pasithea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $973,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pasithea Therapeutics by 345.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 43,883 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pasithea Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pasithea Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 12.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. It also intends to operate anti-depression clinics and provide business support services using trained pharmacists to administer intravenous infusions of ketamine.

