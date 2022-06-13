Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.72

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.72 and last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 2170 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of $733.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.57.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter. Patria Investments had a net margin of 48.67% and a return on equity of 34.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. This is a boost from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 88.04%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 3,256.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 13,027 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 94.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,771,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,032,000 after buying an additional 4,750,000 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 9.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 155,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 13,046 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 1,185,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,111,000 after buying an additional 25,308 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 14.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,264,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,333,000 after buying an additional 287,200 shares during the period.

Patria Investments Company Profile (NYSE:PAX)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

