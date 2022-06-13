PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PAVM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Maxim Group cut their target price on PAVmed to $3.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get PAVmed alerts:

Shares of PAVM stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $87.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. PAVmed has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $9.70.

PAVmed ( NASDAQ:PAVM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that PAVmed will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAVM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PAVmed by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 166,293 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PAVmed by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,703,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,168,000 after acquiring an additional 57,855 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of PAVmed by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 27,215 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PAVmed by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PAVmed by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 80,484 shares during the period. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAVmed Company Profile (Get Rating)

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.