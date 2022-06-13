PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) CFO Adnan Raza Sells 3,990 Shares

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) CFO Adnan Raza sold 3,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $83,869.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,889.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Adnan Raza also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, June 9th, Adnan Raza sold 2,166 shares of PDF Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $50,836.02.

NASDAQ PDFS traded down $1.58 on Monday, reaching $20.80. The company had a trading volume of 104,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,023. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.92. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $33.78.

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDFS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PDFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

About PDF Solutions (Get Rating)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.