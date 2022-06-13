Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Buys 367 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $11,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,066,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,966,000 after purchasing an additional 416,138 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,829,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,100,953,000 after purchasing an additional 252,689 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,180,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,962,000 after purchasing an additional 212,675 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,744,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,840,408,000 after purchasing an additional 143,817 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWK stock opened at $148.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.19. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.45. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.36 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.22.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

