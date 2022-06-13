Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Buys 6,239 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 23,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $47.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average of $38.75. The firm has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.90. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.85.

In related news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $169,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,905.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,180,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,579,087 shares of company stock valued at $431,340,525. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

