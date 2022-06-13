Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Buys 6,526 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.2% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 112,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,653,000 after purchasing an additional 42,830 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,171,000 after buying an additional 511,802 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 41,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $794,199.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,846,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,504,349. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,244,322 shares of company stock worth $27,635,491 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.73.

GS opened at $287.02 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.85 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $18.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

