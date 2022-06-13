Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $12.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $160.45 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $154.23 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.06.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

