Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $13.43 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $13,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 189,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its position in Coca-Cola by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 80,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 541,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $61.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $266.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.01 and a 200 day moving average of $61.19. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,719 shares of company stock worth $28,182,668 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.