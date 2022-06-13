Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Increases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $16,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786,406 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,785 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,510 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,801,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $77.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.27.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

