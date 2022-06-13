PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,500 shares during the quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.51% of Ebix worth $6,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBIX. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Ebix in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,141,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ebix by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 135,254 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ebix by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 346,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after acquiring an additional 91,925 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ebix by 790.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 90,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ebix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,187,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ebix alerts:

Shares of EBIX traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.58. 15,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,746. The firm has a market cap of $697.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.95. Ebix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $44.42.

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Ebix had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $286.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Ebix’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ebix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Ebix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.