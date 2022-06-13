PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,500 shares during the quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.51% of Ebix worth $6,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBIX. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Ebix in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,141,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ebix by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 135,254 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ebix by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 346,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after acquiring an additional 91,925 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ebix by 790.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 90,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ebix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,187,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of EBIX traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.58. 15,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,746. The firm has a market cap of $697.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.95. Ebix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $44.42.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Ebix’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ebix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.
