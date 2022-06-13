PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Grows Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII – Get Rating) by 400.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,579,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,074,000 after buying an additional 616,161 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,509,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,392,000 after buying an additional 724,128 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 8,177.0% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,392,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,258,000 after buying an additional 2,363,885 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,123,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,641,000 after buying an additional 1,371,545 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,730,000 after buying an additional 117,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

HIII remained flat at $$9.81 during trading on Monday. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,470. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.91.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

