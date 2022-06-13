PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Has $142,000 Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 22.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. 56.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of SJR traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,511. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.59. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.23%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

