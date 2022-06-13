PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Invests $80,000 in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNAB. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 308.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 203,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 153,981 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,731,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DNAB traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 10,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,671. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

