PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 138.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 417,173 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 791,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,102,000 after purchasing an additional 57,683 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $7,284,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.99. The stock had a trading volume of 359,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,622. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Bottomline Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.