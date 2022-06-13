PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Sells 82,291 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,086,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,291 shares during the quarter. Universal Technical Institute makes up about 2.4% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $10,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 23,086.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 20,000 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $181,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

UTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE UTI traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $7.76. 4,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,536. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $256.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.49. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $102.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

