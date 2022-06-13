Pendle (PENDLE) Trading Down 25.6% Over Last Week

Pendle (PENDLE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $6.01 million and approximately $698,699.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00394841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00043024 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.40 or 0.00532240 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,173,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

