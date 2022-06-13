PEPS Coin Price Reaches $0.0224 on Major Exchanges (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $3,918.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded down 27.9% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

