Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Short Interest Up 107.7% in May

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 107.7% from the May 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 25,896 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 1,146.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 253,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 232,838 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 176,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 26,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 111,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 41,197 shares in the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PESI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,784. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $72.64 million, a PE ratio of 91.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.95.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services ( NASDAQ:PESI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

