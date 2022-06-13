PhenixFIN Co. (NASDAQ:PFXNL) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

PhenixFIN Co. (NASDAQ:PFXNL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
NASDAQ PFXNL opened at $25.32 on Monday. PhenixFIN has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $27.44.
PhenixFIN Company Profile (Get Rating)

